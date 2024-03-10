Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Good news comes from Conjola clean up event

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 11 2024 - 10:31am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The event was a success for the 24 volunteers who registered for the clean up operation. Picture supplied
The event was a success for the 24 volunteers who registered for the clean up operation. Picture supplied

A dedicated group of volunteers did a sterling job at the annual Clean Up Australia Day event in the Conjola region and it appears they are winning the rubbish battle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.