Good news comes from Conjola clean up event

A dedicated group of volunteers did a sterling job at the annual Clean Up Australia Day event in the Conjola region and it appears they are winning the rubbish battle.
The event was a success for the 24 volunteers who registered for the clean up operation.
With the volunteers scouring the roadways, beach and waterways of the Lake Conjola area, members of Lake Conjola Fishing Club who organise the event, were surprised at the relatively small amount of rubbish collected.
Only 96 kilograms of rubbish was collected with "paper litter" topped the list at 35 kilograms.'
Glass bottles, at 20 kilogram was a surprise seeing that the "cash for cans and bottles' campaign has been such an achievement in reducing roadside rubbish - admittedly many of the glass bottles were smashed.
The event organisors, apart from an old bicycle and a car tyre, were pleased that there was no large item dumping as has previously been the case.
Again the Lake Conjola Fishing Club wants to thank those who turned up on the day to help return our Lake Conjola environment to its pristine beauty.
