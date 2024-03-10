Makai paddlers make a big impression at NSW State Championships

Local Makai junior paddlers Christian Ireland, Eden Sakora, Lily Todd and Finn Ireland recently made a big impression at NSW State Championship.
The foursome travelled to Sydney to compete at the Sprint Kayak NSW State Championships in Penrith and did well.
They competed in the under-16 and under-14 age categories, across multiple formats from individual 200m, 500m and 1km races, to two-person and four-person team events.
The local juniors were consistently successful in reaching the finals and gaining podium finishes.
All four paddlers won medals in team events with stand-out performances from Christian, Eden and Finn who won medals across several individual sprint events.
A place in the under-16 NSW team was up for grabs for the impressive junior paddlers
Christian, Eden and Lily impressed the selectors with all three being selected for the team.
Finn will continue his club training and hopes to secure a place in the team next year when he is eligible for selection.
In the coming weeks, Christian, Eden and Lily will travel to Sydney to attend training at the Sydney Academy of Sport.
Their next challenge is to compete against paddlers from across the country at the National Sprint Kayak Championships this month
This will be Christian and Eden's second year representing NSW at the National Championships and Lily's first - an impressive achievement for all.
They credit their success to consistent training and being a part of the Makai club whose coaches, trainers and mentors foster a fun, supportive but 'challenge yourself' environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.