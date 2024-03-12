Keeping cats safe - council's enclosure competition opens

Shoalhaven City Council, supported by the RSPCA, is giving away eight cat enclosures to show that your feline friend can live a safe and fulfilling life indoors or in an outdoors structure.
Council's Acting Lead, Ranger Services, Jodie Parnell, said the idea that cats need to roam outdoors has changed - owners can provide a safe and suitable environment for their cat at home all day, every day.
Thanks to funding from the RSPCA, council is giving away:
Entrants need to live in the Shoalhaven and answer the simple question [by Friday March 22] - why is it important to keep your cat safe at home?'.
Go to https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/catnet-competition
