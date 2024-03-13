Come and tour the Shoalhaven's largest water treatment plant

Shoalhaven Water will be hosting guided tours of the Shoalhaven's largest water treatment plant, the Bamarang near Nowra, from 10am on Saturday, March 23.
The Bamarang water treatment plant, commissioned in 1982, draws water from Bamarang Dam and has the capacity to process up to 75 megalitres or 75,000,000 litres of water per day.
It is a vital piece of infrastructure in the Shoalhaven's water supply network.
On the day, people will learn why water treatment is essential for maintaining a healthy environment and discuss how Shoalhaven Water is adopting environmentally responsible practices supporting a circular economy in the Shoalhaven.
Register now, tickets are complimentary, but bookings are essential. Each tour is limited to 20 places - go here to book.
Please note, as this is a working plant, it is a requirement enclosed footwear has to be worn.
Furthermore, the tour will take participants up and down a few sets of stairs as we walk through the treatment plant.
Across the city, the Shoalhaven Water network consists of three storage dams, 38 water reservoirs 26 pumping stations and over 1500 kilometres of water mains.
