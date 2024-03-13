Entries in NSW Training Awards to close - get your nomination in

Entries are still open for the NSW Training Awards, but time is running out, as eligible individuals and organisations are strongly encouraged to apply before the cut-off dates.
Applications for individuals close on Sunday 17 March 2024, and Sunday 31 March 2024 for organisations and succesful candidates in the NSW awards could continue on to be recognised nationally.
Organised by Training Services NSW, the awards acknowledge exceptional achievements across categories highlighting the state's foremost vocational learners, trainers, employers, and training providers.
In 2023, women dominated the awards as female entrants took out every individual student award, including 2023 Apprentice of the Year, Caroline Morris.
Ms Morris was the first woman in over 20 years to complete a fitter machinist apprenticeship at her Crookwell workplace.
Nominees first compete at a regional level and winners are then eligible to compete in the NSW State Training Awards ceremony in Sydney on Friday, September 13 2024.
Categories include Apprentice and Trainee of the Year, VET in Schools Student of the Year and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the awards were more than just accolades.l
"They are a driving force in fostering a culture of excellence within the VET sector," Mr Whan said.
"By acknowledging and celebrating outstanding contributions, these awards play a significant role in the continuous improvement and advancement of vocational education and training standards.
"I encourage everyone to throw their hat in the ring. With NSW's incredible workforce, we can surely dominate the national stage at the end of the year."
NSW winners then go on to represent the State at the Australian Training Awards in November.
For information about the application process, criteria, and important dates, click here.
