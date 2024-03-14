Meet the creator behind Ulladulla's Gateway sculpture

Artist and Mad Cow Studio founder Dora Rognvaldsdottir has worked with ceramics and mosaics for most of her life, with various community contributed artworks and decades teaching the craft, she believes mosaics are a fluid practice that everyone could pick up.
"It's really about personal achievements, very much so, and finding an exploration," Ms Rognvaldsdottir said.
"You can make decisions as you go along, I don't draw a rigid picture and fill it in, you start with an idea and think let's see how we go, sometimes you just happened to cut a beautiful piece of tile and the direction changes."
Through her classes creating the mosaic tiles is a thought out process, they don't smash pieces Ms Rognvaldsdottir teaches students how to grind and cut tiles to particular shapes, ensuring a tight, well fitting mosaic.
"There is this combination sort of free falling into it and also making sure things are really nicely done and tight in a sense where, to me it's always about you gotta have a sense of achievement achievement at the end," she said.
With sculpting as her main art medium, Ms Rognvaldsdottir integrates clay work into mosaics, which allows her students to tailor pieces to their individual taste and add personal shapes and pieces.
"With ceramics it's mixing two different mediums together is really successful and putting a really personal spin on it," Ms Rognvaldsdottir said.
For a new student with no prior experience, they would start by making simple pieces and breaking down the key skills required to master tools and grinders.
"You really get a good feel of it, and then you go on to making long pieces and once you have enough beautiful pieces in your box." Ms Rognvaldsdottir said.
"You then start weaving it all together and putting your creativity into it as well, lifting up the tones and colours, there's a lot of art and a real personal thought that goes into it.
"Once you go through that first project you've just about learnt every trick in the book so you can then think, okay, what is it I want to really do.
"People walk away thinking I never thought I could do this."
With eight weekly classes including a mix of mosaic and ceramics classes, she's able to accomodate to make up lessons for missed classes as well.
For more information visit madcowstudio.com
