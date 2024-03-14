Ulladulla development proposal aims to address the housing crisis

The Fleming Group, in collaboration with Olivander Capital, says its innovative proposal, the Ulladulla Precinct, is aimed at addressing the housing crisis and the chronic worker shortage experienced in the Milton-Ulladulla region.
A group of families from Ulladulla, Mollymook and Canberra are spearheading the project - and "have deep roots in the community, laying the foundation for their commitment to Ulladulla's future".
Cox Architecture has been appointed to design the project.
Cox Architecture, renowned for their award-winning designs including Willinga Park at Bawley Point, has been instrumental in shaping the vision for the project.
"We understand the vibrant tourism industry in our region, but we also recognise the impact this has had on the community, with locals being priced out of the market," Alexandra Arnold from The Fleming Group said.
"There is very little affordable housing or housing options, and our goal is to provide something that people can both work and live in the area where their family ties are."
The Ulladulla Precinct, currently in its formative stages and awaiting its official branding, represents a visionary approach to urban development.
This mixed-use initiative aims to revitalise the current Bunnings site on St Vincent Street, which will soon be disused with Bunnings relocating to new premises nearby.
"The relocation of Bunnings opens doors to address critical community needs, such as downsizing and providing affordable housing options," Ms Arnold said.
"By re-imagining the site's potential we can address the evolving needs of Ulladulla and alleviate housing pressures."
The group says the "development aligns with the community's desire for density in strategic locations with minimal environmental effects, offering accessibility and scalability to make a meaningful impact on housing supply".
According to the group, "the urban renewal of a bulky goods site, away from the coastline and parks, ensures that growth occurs in a manner that respects and preserves the region's unique charm".
"We understand the delicate balance between growth and preserving our community's cherished character," Ms Arnold said.
"The Ulladulla Precinct embodies our commitment to thoughtful development, offering a sustainable solution to housing challenges while honouring the essence of our beloved region."
The mixed-use precinct, concept master plan includes a significant number of affordable units and an allocation for key worker housing.
The proposal is designed around central green spaces with an activated ground floor, which will provide opportunities for a variety of community related amenities, such as hospitality, wellness, and an early childhood centre, to cater to the needs of local families.
People are invited to get involved here and proposal will be discussed during an Ulladulla Community Forum meeting on Tuesday, March 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.