Sassy and playful Dex seeks his forever home

Dex, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter cat of the week, is a beautiful and affectionate cat
He is only six-months-of-age and Dex is desperate to find his forever home.
Dex is $80 to adopt and is microchipped, vaccinated, desexed, wormed, flea/tick treated, and lifetime registered.
This domestic short-haired cat loves people is super affectionate, kitty litter trained, confident, sassy and playful.
Dex, at his new home and from his new family, needs to be kept inside at all times so he is always safe from harm - he is an inside cat only.
He will also need regular grooming so he is always looking his best.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1021680 for more details.
