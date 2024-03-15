Bobby the well-mannered hound wants to be your bestie

Bobby, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog, is one of those hounds that like being with people.
This well-mannered medium sized male American Staffordshire terrier dog loves attention and having snuggles with his family and friends.
Bobby is a great boy who also loves hanging out with other dogs.
Bobby costs $387 to adopt and is microchipped, vaccinated, desexed, wormed, flea/tick treated, and lifetime registered.
He does need to work on his socialisation as he can be a bit nervous/shy in new situations.
Bobby does need more training but he loves food and food could be used as a positive reward which should make his training easier.
You are unable to meet Bobby until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you can come to the shelter to meet Bobby in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1027550 for more details
