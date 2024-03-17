Veteran golfers continue to hit quality efforts

A smaller but quality field of Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members took to the course recently.
A smaller field of 47 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a single Stableford event and Ian Mitchell, who scored 22 points, was the clear winner on the day.
Brian Clayton came in second place with 21 points, while third place went to Chris Lamb who scored 20 points in a three-way countback from Roy Bender and Des Linehan, who both missed out on a placing.
Nearest-to-the-pins awards went to Kevin Hodge on the second, Ross Chapman on the sixth and Ross Milne on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 points on a countback.
This week [Wednesday, March 20], golfers will play a par event, for the first of two rounds, of the Mick Thompson Trophy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.