Interest in history of shopkeeper book remains high - copies still available

The Milton Ulladulla Family History Society took on a new project a few years ago to produce a book about the past shopkeeper families of the surrounding area.
There were no other publications on this topic - until 'A History of Shopkeepers and their Families of the Milton-Ulladulla Area' was published.
Twelve of the 14 team members stayed to the end of the project. All contributed many hours of their time.
The Family History Society is delighted with how the sales of their new book are progressing.
The feedback they have been receiving has been positive.
The other day a person who had been given a book as a gift came into their research room and purchased an additional six copies.
On a Facebook page [History of Milton Ulladulla Region] the group gets many good comments.
"Thank you to all who have put so much time into this valuable reference book. I have received my book and a copy for my sister. It's a pleasure to read. Thank you all," one person wrote.
Julie Gullan, who was the editor of the book was thrilled to find she was related to a couple of the early shopkeepers of this area. She had no idea until compiling the research.
The book is available from the Milton Ulladulla Family History Society's room which is located at the back of the lower level of the Civic Centre.
They are open from 10am until 2pm Monday and Wednesday as well as 9.30am until 1.30pm Saturday.
Details are also on their website www.mufhsi.org.
If those days do not work, the Ulladulla Library is also selling the book.
