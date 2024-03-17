Anglers bait their hooks for Conjola Cup

THE Lake Conjola Fishing Club hosted its always popular "Conjola Cup" yesterday Sunday March 17.
The competition is a pairs event open to all Lake Conjola Fishing Club members who, on the day, may only fish Lake Conjola, its tributaries, the beach between the lake opening and Buckleys headland.
The event offers cash prizes for first, second and third as well as biggest fish for men, women and juniors.
Prizes were also up for grabs for the biggest of 15 different species.
Inclement weather greeted the 18 teams who competed with constant drizzle from 6am and a heavy downpour from 8am to 9.30am.
The winning team 'Half Wright' caught a nice bag of drummer caught by Dave Wright, while second place went to 'The Syds' caught a mixed bag of bream , flathead and tailor .
Third place team 'Team Tangles' also had a mixed bag of bream, flathead and mullet .
A presentation at the Lake Conjola Bowling Club followed the weigh in and the members then enjoyed a lunch of prawns, steak, sausage and salads.
It was a great day for all involved.
NSW DPI Fisheries Officers patrolling Warden Head, near Ulladulla, on the NSW south coast apprehended a couple of men rock fishing in possession of 24 prohibited size Black Drummer and an assortment of other species.
You can check out the recreational fishing rules online at the DPI Fisheries website or download the free FishSmart NSW app from Google Play or the App Store.
