Parishioners of the Milton Catholic Church become Acolytes

Eight parishioners of the Milton Catholic Parish, on Saturday, March 16, were formally instituted as Acolytes at St Patrick's Church Sussex Inlet, by Bishop Brian Mascord, of the Diocese of Wollongong.
Fr Michael Dyer, Parish Priest at Milton, was instrumental in their preparation for the institution, assisted by Deacon Justin Stanwix.
Those instituted were Ben Brooks, Binh Pham, Anne Hayward, Judy Spence, Sandra Chiles, Dawn Cody, Russell Williams and Lou Kacir.
This is a first for the Wollongong Diocese, since Pope Francis ordered the change to the Code of Cannon Law, in January 2021, so that women as well as laymen, may be formally instituted as Lectors and Acolytes.
The ministries of lector and acolyte were traditionally reserved for men because they were associated with what was known as the "minor orders" of priesthood- stages on the way to priestly ordination.
They are now regarded as "ministries".
Although these men and women have been acting in the roles of Lector and Acolyte, and some for many years, the change now allows the faithful, by virtue of their baptism to be instituted into these ministries.
Key roles of Acolytes are preparing the altar for services, assisting the priest in the celebration of mass and distribution of communion as well as taking communion to the frail and sick in their homes and nursing homes.
Families and friends attended the Mass at 5pm followed by a celebration party at the Sussex RSL Sub Branch premises.
