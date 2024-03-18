Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

from front

Updated March 18 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The group says the "development aligns with the community's desire for density in strategic locations with minimal environmental effects, offering accessibility and scalability to make a meaningful impact on housing supply".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.