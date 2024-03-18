from front

The group says the "development aligns with the community's desire for density in strategic locations with minimal environmental effects, offering accessibility and scalability to make a meaningful impact on housing supply".
According to the group, "the urban renewal of a bulky goods site, away from the coastline and parks, ensures that growth occurs in a manner that respects and preserves the region's unique charm".
"We understand the delicate balance between growth and preserving our community's cherished character," Ms Arnold said.
"The Ulladulla Precinct embodies our commitment to thoughtful development, offering a sustainable solution to housing challenges while honouring the essence of our beloved region."
The mixed-use precinct, concept master plan includes a significant number of affordable units and an allocation for key worker housing.
The proposal is designed around central green spaces with an activated ground floor, which will provide opportunities for a variety of community related amenities, such as hospitality, wellness, and an early childhood centre, to cater to the needs of local families.
People are invited to get involved here and proposal will be discussed during an Ulladulla Community Forum meeting on Tuesday, March 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.