Ulladulla United eyes off two cricket premierships

Ulladulla United will be striving for Shoalhaven Cricket Association premierships after two dominant efforts on the weekend.
United will be chasing premierships in third grade and fourth grade when the grand final is played this Saturday March 23.
The two Ulladulla based sides got their grand final spots after producing two strong efforts on Saturday [March 16].
Here is how things panned out for the two Ulladulla sides .....
Third Grade
Ulladulla hosted Bay and Basin in the third grade semi-final at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday and made full use of having the home ground advantage.
The Basin won the toss and elected to bat but things did not go to plan for the visitors.
Ulladulla was strong in the field and restricted its opponent to 10 / 64.
United went onto win the match with five wickets spare.
Only two Basin batters, Ruchira Yaddehi and Jeremy Cox reached double figures for visitors.
Cox with 34 runs which included three boundaries and Yaddehi 15 runs with two boundaries tried to deliver the Basin with a decent score, but they lacked support.
Four batters being sent back to the pavilion with ducks next to their name did not help Basin's cause.
Chris Corrin did most of the damage with the ball for United with a five wicket haul.
Cameron Davies and Chayce Brown chimed in with two wickets apiece.
Steven Bond with an unbeaten 21 runs with two boundaries, Alex Eggins 13 runs with two boundaries and Jon Kingston 11 runs with one boundary guided United to victory.
Nicholas Walter led the way with the ball for the Basin with three wickets.
United now play Bomaderry at Lighthouse Oval in the grand final this weekend.
Fourth grade
The United and North Nowra Cambewarra fourth grade semi-final at Bernie Regan Oval, compared to the third grade contest, was much closer.
United won the toss, elected to bowl and Norths would have been pleased with the 10/133 they put on the scoreboard.
However, United responded strongly and went onto book a place in the grand final by making 4/134.
Openers Chris Carter and Tim Lynch, who both made scores of 24-runs, got Norths off to a more than respectable start.
The good platform meant the likes of Mark Edwards, 25 runs from 19 balls with two sixes and two boundaries, could play with aggression later in the innings.
Blake McKenzie four wickets and Andrew Robertson two wickets bowled strongly for United.
Guy Stewart and Robert McComas then went out and batted United into the grand final.
McComas was unbeaten on 34 runs [one six and three boundaries] while Stewart made 31 runs [one six and four boundaries].
Doug Knight 19 runs and Kane Morgan 19 runs, with four boundaries, also help United take control.
Murray Roach took two wickets for Norths.
United now plays Sussex Inlet in the grand final this weekend at Thompson Street Oval.
