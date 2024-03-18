All about community says award winning Milton chemist staff

THE reason why Milton's TerryWhite Chemmart did so well at the group's recent awards night is that they go out of their way to serve their community.
They won the TerryWhite Chemmart NSW/ACT Pharmacy of the Year and the chemist's manager, Cathy Surace, won TerryWhite Chemmart Retail Leadership Award for 2023 at a recent awards ceremony in Western Australia.
This is the first the Milton chemist has won this award [Chemmart NSW/ACT Pharmacy of the year] for TerryWhite, which pleased owners Leeza Vuong and Andy Vuong.
Leeza attended the award ceremony in Western Australia but her brother Andy stayed home.
Andy said that the growth of TerryWhite Chemmart all over Australia and the quality the pharmacy group produced made winning the award special.
He said because of the staff they have at Milton who "are some of the best" that he knew they had a strong chance of winning the award.
"What makes a great chemist is the staff and the customers that come in," he said.
"We were up against some great pharmacies but I was quietly confident."
Andy said being community-focused was a key to having a successful business.
"It comes down to the people we have here and how we treat the staff and our customers," he said.
He added they like to raise funds and support community causes.
Andy said he and Leeza were made to feel welcomed at Milton since "day one".
"We get a lot of support from our patients and we are really grateful for that," he said.
Leeza and Andy have been running Milton's TerryWhite Chemmart for five years.
Andy said they had plans to "reinvest" into the business so they can continue to give their customers the best service they can.
Meanwhile, Cathy Surace's voice beams with pride when she talks about winning the TerryWhite Chemmart Retail Leadership Award.
"I was up against people from Terry White from all over Australia," she said.
Cathy was shocked and honoured by the nomination as the NSW finalist - let alone winning the award.
"Still to this day I don't know what the criteria for me winning the award was," Cathy said.
"I did get a bit emotional on the night because I was just not expecting this award."
She has been in the pharmacy business for 36-years and at the Milton-based chemist for 16-years.
"I love what I do - I am passionate and I have wonderful bosses who are so supportive, encouraging and inspiring," she said."
They do so much for the community and I absolutely love being part of that."
In her role, Cathy deals a lot with members of the community and she said "everyone at Milton's TerryWhite Chemmart goes above and beyond the call of duty".
"I just feel really honoured to be honest," she said."This is the first award I have ever won in my years of being in pharmacy."
She said the chemist's many customers congratulated her when the news of the win spread around the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.