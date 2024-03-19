Farewell to the one and only Margaret "Margie" Sheedy

Margaret "Margie" Sheedy left an impression on people wherever she went.
Mrs Sheedy, a well-known Ulladulla resident, passed away on March 3 and she made an impact on her beloved community.
She received a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community of the Shoalhaven region.
Her children Ann-Marie, Greg and Megan do not want people to mourn the loss of their mum - they want everyone to gather at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 27 at 2pm to celebrate "Margie's Life".
The family has asked that "everyone please wear Margie-style attire".
"Think and bright," the family says.
Ann-Marie said her mum was selfless, loving, incredibly generous, determined and courageous.
Mrs Sheedy never missed the chance to try and get more fans supporting her beloved rugby league team South Sydney, says Ann-Marie.
"A memory that stands out for me is how mum would always dress up my three girls when they were young in South Sydney Rabbitohs' colours - trying to get the next generation of supporters early. It didn't work they're all Roosters supporters," Ann-Marie said.
Ann-Marie knows people will always have fond memories of her mum.
"Mum loved everyone, not only those who lived in Ulladulla," she said.
"Mum would say her greatest achievement was us - her family. We would say 'Margie Magic' because she was magical in every way."
Son Greg said his mum "was a lady for the community".
He said his mum made everyone feel welcome and special.
"While she was a great wife, mother and grandmother. It was her ability to make the day of anyone that came into contact with her," he said about what made his mum so special," he said.
"She had a quote she always used - 'paradise is made from the people that live in it'. This quote tells me that mum got just as much enjoyment and love from her community as she gave."
Greg said the annual announcement of the Margie Sheedy Drama Award is something he and many others remember fondly.
"Each year this award is presented to Ulladulla school students and mum would take such joy in finding out who received these awards," Greg said.
"Sometimes I could spend an hour trying to explain whose child won and when she realised who won she would clap and cheer.
"Mum didn't do all she did for awards or accolades. Personally, I'd like to see her remembered with a chair and plaque in her name placed at her favourite spot [ the whale watching platform] overlooking 'her beach' Rennies."
He said apart from raising a family his mum's greatest ability was being able to put a smile on everyone's face.
Mrs Sheedy's other daughter Megan said her mum was an angel.
"She went without to provide for her children, grandchildren and anyone in need. I was blessed the day I became her daughter. I couldn't have asked for a more caring and giving mum and she was my world," Megan said.
Megan said her mum loved to entertain people.
"Mum loved her time performing on cruise ships. As a young adult she felt she could carry on with the theatrical, entertaining and fundraising work in the Ulladulla/surrounding areas," Megan said.
"She most definitely did it by wearing big, bold and 'out there' costumes.
"Mum touched so many hearts with her outlandish caring, giving personality.
"Everybody who met mum loved and adored her. She was an inspiration to her children and our local area."
Mrs Sheedy, loved Ulladulla according to her family.
"Mum said the best thing she ever did was move our family from Sydney to Ulladulla and I totally agree," Megan said.
"She loved everything about our local area, Ulladulla was her happy place. She called everything hers - her beach, her sea pool, her marlin, her surf club, her harbour, and her people just to name a few.
"Let's not forget "her magical garden" - the iconic garden that entertained her grandchildren together with busloads of people."
They all laugh about how busy and well-known their mum was and how she was a regular in the Milton Ulladulla Times.
"In my younger years, I had to make an appointment to see mum, she was never at home, always out there helping out and doing something for her wonderful community," Megan said.
"We laugh and still believe to this date that she owned shares in the Milton Ulladulla Times as she was always in it."
Megan said her mum was grateful for the simplest things in life.
"Heaven is now being entertained by our beautiful angel. Endless memories will always be held close to our hearts," Megan said.
"Mum you will be sorely missed by your family/friends and the Ulladulla community. Until we meet again, fly high beautiful Margie Sheedy [mum] OAM."
Tribute from Milton Ulladulla Entertainers
"Where to begin with a tribute to our Margy Sheedy? An original cast member, committee person, costume designer, prop maker, foyer greeting Queen and town ticket spruiker," the group said on an online post
"There are not enough sequins in our costume shed to match her sparkle, joy and pizazz! "Marg had a true gift of making every single person she crossed paths with feel as if they were special and made you feel brighter just after saying hello. We feel SO lucky to have shared the stage (and her personal costume wardrobe) for all of these years. She supported us and so many other amazing community organisations with an enthusiasm like no other!
"Over 30 years ago, Marg, alongside some other locals, came up with the idea of a 'local music hall'. It was a hit! And here we are today - The Entertainers.
"Thank you Margy and in her own words..."it's been a life of glitter! What a life!"
Milton Follies Remembers Marg Sheedy
"While not appearing on stage Marg was a very prominent supporter of the Follies from the beginning," the group also said online
"Before online things began Marg would dress in the theme of the shows and travel the district displaying posters, handing out flyers and selling tickets to the public. She would also decorate her garden in the theme of the shows, particularly for " Alice in Wonderland ".
"At the shows she would help in the foyer, especially on opening night, again selling tickets and giving out goodies to those waiting to enter the theatre. In later years she would always dress in the theme and be welcoming to all those attending.
"Thank you Marg for your participation and support of the Follies over many years," with great affection, the Milton Follies Family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.