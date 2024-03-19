Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Farewell to the one and only Margaret "Margie" Sheedy

By Damian McGill
Updated March 19 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Margaret "Margie" Sheedy loved Australia and the Ulladulla community. Picture file
The late Margaret "Margie" Sheedy loved Australia and the Ulladulla community. Picture file

Margaret "Margie" Sheedy left an impression on people wherever she went.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.