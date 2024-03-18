Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nine storey DA on the forum's agenda tonight

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 19 2024 - 11:37am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of he multi-use development proposed for St Vincent Street in Ulladulla. Picture supplied.
An artist's impression of he multi-use development proposed for St Vincent Street in Ulladulla. Picture supplied.

Plans to turn Ulladulla's Bunnings site into a mix of commercial and residential buildings up to nine storeys high will be discussed during the Ulladulla Forum meeting tonight [Tuesday, March 19].

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.