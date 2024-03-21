Flashback Friday: Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball entrants from 2023

The Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball entrants for 2024 are no doubt getting excited.
The always special Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is being held at the Dunn Lewis Centre tomorrow Saturday, March 23 with festivities starting from 6pm.
Another amazing group of teenagers will take to the stage and the event's winner will carry on what is a long and proud tradition of excellence.
In a lead-up to this year's event we decided a "Flashback Friday" was a perfect way to get into the spirit of things.
Fiene Schaap was named the Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess last year.
Her partner, Theo Bradley, proudly stood alongside her at the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla run event.
Marli Roughly was named the first runner-up and the second runner-up was Tara Laraghy.
The judges had a difficult job deciding who would be the ball's main winners in 2023 as all the entrants could have easily taken the crown.
No doubt, this year's judges also had similar tough decisions to make.
