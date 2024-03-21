Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Flashback Friday: Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball entrants from 2023

By Damian McGill
March 22 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball entrants for 2024 are no doubt getting excited.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.