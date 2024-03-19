Bowling brothers out to dominate the lanes

Dynamic duo, Scott and Daniel Colebrook, are looking forward to taking part in the National Deaf Tenpin Bowling Association's upcoming championships.
The well-known brothers fly to Melbourne next week to take part in the event.
Daniel and Scott have been training hard and are looking forward to the event - they hope to dominate the lanes.
They both will be representing NSW and this is the fifth time they have taken part in the event.
Scott and Daniel have a simple goal in mind which is to win.
However, they also like the mixing with their fellow ten pin bowlers.
"We are also looking forward to catching up with all our friends," Danel said.
Daniel and Scott, given their form and experience at the event, will be hard to beat.
