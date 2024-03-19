Tough times for businesses but "chamber" is here to help

President of Business Milton Ulladulla [BMU], Matt Dell, says "times are pretty tough" for a lot of local retail and hospitality businesses.
He said many businesses did not "have a bumper summer" which means they may "struggle through the winter".
The good news is that BMU always has plans in place to help local businesses and has also launched a South Shoalhaven initiative - see details below.
Mr Dell said BMU's discussions and networking had "determined there are a few things making business difficult."
"The tourism and hospitality industry is South Shoalhaven's largest sector and employer. It relies on higher tourism spending through the summer to survive through the winter off-season," he said.
"Challenges like higher interest rates and inflation have led to lower consumer spending."
The BMU president said while visitor numbers this Christmas were fairly high "discretionary spending" was significantly down.
Some sectors did well over the summer holiday period.
"Food, grocery and accommodation services did okay but retail and premium food and stays didn't have the season they needed," Mr Dell said.
"The chamber [BMU] is supporting local business through advocacy, networking and local programs.
"BMU also supports the local not-for-profit volunteer community groups through Community Connect South Shoalhaven.
"Then we have the Women's Connection group which runs events and activities like the recent and fantastic International Women's Day event."
BMU's key activity to support the area is its recently launched South Shoalhaven website https://www.southshoalhaven.com.au/
"The website is the fastest growing site on the coast with inexpensive options to advertise on," Mr Dell said.
"Importantly, it will soon include information on the best local activities for locals and visitors alike."
BMU is working on other plans to support local businesses.
"The chamber [BMU] will soon be working with interested locals to compile articles on places, activities and businesses," Mr Dell said.
"A branded area allows BMU and local businesses to promote all local activities and businesses jointly.
"Visitors want to plan a whole itinerary of activities and the website will promote the whole area collaboratively.
"We know the website [https://www.southshoalhaven.com.au/] and information work together to increase visitor numbers and spending, boosting the economy for all."
