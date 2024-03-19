Sing loud and strong at community kindness event

The people behind MUCK Up [ [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] are thrilled to announce that they will team with Sing Express again for 'Chorus for Kindness II' on May 10 at Milton Theatre.
The aim of this night is not only to raise funds for future MUCK Up events but also to support Do It For Dolly Day with $5 from every ticket sold going to Dolly's Dream initiatives.
MUCK Up is a group that aims to promote care and kindness in the community and it was formed last year. Right from its early beginnings hosted several outstanding initiatives, including a Cooking up Kindness event.
The May 10 event follows the group's inaugural fundraising night, late last year which was also at the Milton Theatre with Sing Express and it was a magnificent success - seeing the group raise $2500 for future MUCK Up events.
The event brought people together to connect and collaborate in a choir setting as they sang "How to Make Gravy" under the expert tutelage of Tina Broad from Sing Express.
It was so fun and successful that MUCK Up decided to stage another similar event.
At Chorus for Kindness II, on May 10, the entire audience will come together to form a choir on the night.
Led by the fabulous Tina Broad from Sing Express together people will learn and sing in harmony an Aussie rock classic.
No experience is necessary and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.
This is a family-friendly event - bring the kids and the grandparents!
Note also that your ticket includes a free drink. Choose from beer, wine [adults] or soft drinks [for all].
Go to https://www.facebook.com/muckup2023 for more details or go here to buy your tickets
