Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Isaac McCallum maps out a post-idol music career path

By Damian McGill
March 20 2024 - 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac McCallum says his Australian Idol journey will hopefully springboard him towards becoming a professional performer. Picture Channel Seven
Isaac McCallum says his Australian Idol journey will hopefully springboard him towards becoming a professional performer. Picture Channel Seven

Isaac McCallum hopes his Australian Idol journey will springboard him towards becoming a professional performer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.