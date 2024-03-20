IRT shares updates about future Milton development and community consultation

The IRT Group is consulting with Milton residents who live close to the future location of a roundabout proposed for construction at the intersection of Warden Road and the Princes Highway in Milton.
The establishment of the roundabout is one of the first required steps outlined in the original development approval for a retirement living and aged care community on the property to the west of the intersection.
IRT purchased the 15-hectare DA-approved property in 2021 and has since been exploring the potential for adjustments to the approved plans for the site that better align with IRT's vision to support older people to live active, full and independent lives, and at home longer.
IRT CEO Patrick Reid says that while progress continues towards refining IRT's plans for the site, community engagement specialists, Brooks Community Engagement, have been appointed to assist with the roundabout consultation process.
"We are consulting with residents who live in the immediate area of the proposed roundabout and are reviewing a range of options with them for its construction," he said.
"This is a genuine consultation process, and we appreciate our neighbours for their time and input."
A timeline for constructing the roundabout and associated retirement living and community care services has not yet been determined.
Mr Reid says his team will keep staff, residents, their families and local residents up-to-date on all aspects of the development.
"We have an established reputation for caring for older Australians in the Shoalhaven region, having opened IRT Sarah Claydon in the 1980s," he said.
"Our future development of a new retirement living and aged care community will give us an even stronger footing in the region to address the increasing demand for retirement living, care services, and employment.
"Meanwhile, our commitment to caring for all residents at IRT Sarah Claydon is steadfast with ongoing delivery of our services and employment for our valued staff," Mr Reid said.
"We have a long history of caring for older people in the region and are eager to incorporate what we have learned from more than 50 years of delivering our services to older Australians into this new development."
Comments or questions from the community about the proposed roundabout and future development can be submitted to Brooks Community Engagement using this online Community Contact Form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.