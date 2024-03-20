Singer-songwriter Didirri to perform at the Milton Theatre

Australian singer-songwriter Didirri, following the success of his 2023 debut album 'Caught In the Act', is staging a 16-date regional tour.
The good news is that the Milton Theatre is one of the venues where Didirri will perform.
The 'Don't Talk Tour' will see Didirri embark on his first national regional tour, playing solo intimate shows in venues all over Australia.
Didirri's show on Friday, April 19 will mark the performer's first appearance at the Milton Theatre.
"Caught in the Act is a labour of love during the lockdown periods in Australia and I have put so much of myself into these songs and really dedicated my heart to this album," Didirri said.
Didirri's challenging and thoughtful writing, combined with on-stage charisma and relatable depth has continually won over listeners around the world.
'Caught In The Act' was the Warrnambool-raised alternative artist's much-awaited and anticipated debut album, which held true to his mission to make music for "lovers and over thinkers".
Didirri has mesmerised fans throughout his brief career with his magnetic charisma and sincere approach to songwriting.
With over 75 million global streams and an ARIA gold accreditation for 'Blind You,' Didirri continues to captivate his fans.
Didirri "openly delves into subjects we often shy away from" and remains true to his mission.
The performers "uninhibited lyrics touch raw nerves and charming melodies soothe hearts and minds".
