Conditions test a hardy group of veteran golfers

After much indecision and discussion, 12 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members finally took to the golf course on Wednesday, March 20 for a par event.
This was despite an earlier decision to postpone the first round of the Mick Thompson Trophy due to a rapidly shrinking field of starters.
In very trying conditions, Steve Whiting ran out the winner on an impressive plus-four.
Second place went to Peter Geach on plus-three who edged out Brian Morrison on a count-back for second place.
Due to the small field only first and second were in the prize pool and balls were given out down to square with the card.
However, due to the inclement weather and the bravery of the starters, all received a complementary ball.
Nearest the pin went to Alan (Butch) May on the second/ninth and Roy Bender on the sixth.
The wildcard was not won so jackpots to four balls next week, when golfers will now play for the first round of the Mick Thompson Trophy.
The second round will follow the club's April Monthly Medal.
