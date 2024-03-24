Ulladulla Probus Club embarks on busy program for the year

The Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club, at its recent Annual General Meeting [AGM], elected office-bearers for the next 12 months.
The AGM followed shortly after the club's 30th anniversary celebrations and the newly elected Probus president is Leonie Brown who will be assisted by a diverse team that has been expanded to cover most of the roles that the clubs' activities involve.
Meanwhile, the forthcoming on Friday 12 April 12 will have a 10-minute speaker, Jim Roose, who will give an outline of his and Libby's recent travels in Asia.
The main speaker will be Ian Lavering who will talk about 'This Sporting Life or Dealing with Mediocrity", one person's lifetime journey through the Australian fixation on sport.
Each monthly meeting is held on the second Friday of the month and morning tea is provided.
The club is focused on social interaction and discussion of issues and topics of interest to retired persons.
Meetings are usually held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room [9.30 am]. For more information, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
