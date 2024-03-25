Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

United tames the Tigers to win the premiership

By Damian McGill
Updated March 25 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla United is now back-to-back Shoalhaven Cricket Association third-grade premiers following its efforts on the weekend. Picture supplied
Ulladulla United is now back-to-back Shoalhaven Cricket Association third-grade premiers following its efforts on the weekend. Picture supplied

Ulladulla United is now back-to-back Shoalhaven Cricket Association third-grade premiers following its efforts on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.