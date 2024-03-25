United tames the Tigers to win the premiership

Ulladulla United is now back-to-back Shoalhaven Cricket Association third-grade premiers following its efforts on the weekend.
United, on Saturday at Lighthouse Oval, hosted the Bomaderry Tigers in the third-grade decider and went on record a 73-run victory.
Bomaderry, after winning the toss, elected to bowl first and the home side, after being sent in, made 7/152 in its innings.
The Tigers struggled with the bat and were all out for 10/79.
Ulladulla openers Owen McTavish [22 runs] and Alex Eggins [16 runs] got United off to a handy start by making 1-26 for the first wicket - Eggins was the first to go.
The Tigers then started to bowl well and had United down 4/79 at one stage, but then things swung back to the home team's favour.
Shannon Bartley and Steven Bond pretty much batted United to victory.
Bartley made 55 runs with six boundaries and Bond's unbeaten 31 runs was also a vital effort.
Robert Mirabito, three wickets, and Matt Glyde, two wickets, led the way with the ball for Bomaderry.
The Tigers, with the bat, never clicked into the gear and only two batters Mick Blattner and Brandon Ward reached double figures.
Blattner's 26 runs included four boundaries and a six, while Ward was unbeaten on 11 runs.
Chris Corrin and Bond took three wickets apiece for United.
Meanwhile, United did not fare so well in the fourth-grade grand final on Saturday against Sussex Inlet at the Thompson Street Sporting Complex.
Sussex, after winning the toss, elected to bat first, and its 9 /172 was always going to be hard to beat.
United had a few issues with the bat and could only reach 10 /108, meaning the home side won the premiership.
Marlin Webber 50 runs with two boundaries, Blayden Robertson 31 runs with four boundaries, Mitchell Ireland, 24 runs with four boundaries, and Mitchell Ward, 18 runs with two sixes led the way with the bat for Sussex.
Kane Morgan, four wickets, and Guy Stewart, three wickets, bowled strongly for United.
Stewart then went on to produce a captain's knock with the bat.
His 60-run effort included four boundaries and two sixes.
Kaleb Jeffrey and Sam McNeil took three wickets apiece for Sussex.
In the second grade Shoalhaven grand final, Shoalhaven Rugby Union 9/164 defeated Bomaderry 10/65.
