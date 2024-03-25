If you want to help people then join us says disaster recovery volunteer

Glenda Lee believes it's important to help others in need which is why she is an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
Mrs Lee's energy, passion and commitment to help others was needed when the Black Summer Bushfire crisis ravaged the area.
She spent week after week at the Ulladulla Bushfire Recovery Centre doing what she could to help others.
Now Mrs Lee and Anglicare need help - they hope more volunteers will join the organisation.
Mrs Lee said since Black Summer the team of volunteers had declined.
"We now only have four members," she said.
What concerns Mrs Lee is that with only four volunteers, they won't be able to offer the same kind of assistance that they did during Black Summer when they had 15 volunteers.
Mrs Lee is the group leader and is responsible for putting teams together and giving them shifts at emergency centres.
"We have an important role but it's very small," she said about volunteering in a recovery centre.
"We are the first face anyone sees when they come into an emergency centre.
"We are the first volunteers who greet people and we then see what they need and who they need to see.
"They may just want someone to talk to or get a cup of tea - whatever their need is we direct them to where they have to go."
Mrs Lee's group works in close association with groups like the Red Cross and other government and non-government agencies.
The Ulladulla resident is also happy to talk to people about her volunteer role with Anglicare.
An upcoming sausage sizzle and information session on Saturday April 6 from 6-7pm at the Anglican Church Ulladulla, 111 Princes Highway, Ulladulla is the perfect chance to learn more about becoming a volunteer.
Register your attendance here on this link https://forms.office.com/r/5nHA754pn4 or email disasterrecovery@anglicare.org.au
Anglicare Disaster Recovery equips and coordinates local community volunteers to provide material aid and personal support to communities impacted by major emergencies and disasters.
Once you get some training for the role there is not much expected from a volunteer. There are no meetings to attend and all you need to do is be available to assist people in a time of an emergency.
"Do you like helping people," is a question Mrs Lee would ask anyone looking for a volunteer role.
"It's not about what you want to get back, not a reward, it's what you want to give," she said about volunteering.
She added there were volunteer opportunities for anyone with the Anglicare Disaster Recovery Group.
Mrs Lee, who is heading into her 16th year as a volunteer, said it was not a demanding role at all.
She was particularly active during Black Summer but has not been called on since then.
"Thankfully, there has been nothing," she said about not being called upon.
Mrs Lee said her experience as an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer during Black Summer was rewarding.
"It was mainly rewarding because I felt so humbly blessed that I was not in that situation of needing help and therefore I was available to help people who were," she said.
"Some people were just so unbelievably distraught," she added.
"What's happening? Can we get back home? They were questions that came up so many times from completely isolated people."
Mrs Lee said they then helped get people answers to all the questions they were asking.
She remembers dogs, chickens and "all sorts of things" sitting around the centre.
Volunteers also become friends and Mrs Lee struck up a close bond with the late Shoalhaven coordinator Denise Ellis.
"We were very close friends until she passed away," Mrs Lee said of Mrs Ellis.
Mrs Lee also stuck up friendships with the other volunteers, including the ones from the Red Cross.
