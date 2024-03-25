Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

If you want to help people then join us says disaster recovery volunteer

By Damian McGill
Updated March 25 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenda Lee believes it's important to help others in need which is why she is an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
Glenda Lee believes it's important to help others in need which is why she is an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer in the Milton/Ulladulla area.

Glenda Lee believes it's important to help others in need which is why she is an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer in the Milton/Ulladulla area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.