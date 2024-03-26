Gracious Blessing of the Fleet Princess accepts her crown

Adannaya Ekeson is the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess for 2024 and she wants to thank everyone who supported her.
Adannaya, sponsored by South Coast Contracting Hire, was announced the winner at the Blessing of the Fleet Ball on Saturday, March 26, after judging took place on March 16.
Annie-Maree Martin, sponsored by Lifestyle Plumbing, was named first runner up, with Lacey Cooper, sponsored by Budget Produce, second runner up.
An excited Adannaya thanked the ball committee and organisers for their efforts in continuing the long-running tradition of the ball.
While accepting her crown she complimented her fellow princesses and their partners.
"Everyone looks amazing," Adannaya said.
Thirty-two girls and their partners were presented to an enthralled audience of more than 350 parents, carers and community members on Saturday night at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
Adannaya, as well as thanking her sponsor, thanked her partner Brady Sinclair and her family for their support.
She told the audience she was looking forward to helping the committee in the future and encouraged others to do so as well.
The Horizon Bank sponsored event, supported by the Ulladulla Rotary Club, was a spectacle of glitz and glamour. The princesses all shone in their ball gowns and were accompanied by their dapper partners.
After weeks of long rehearsals, they presented their dances, choreographed by Sarah Martin from Everybody Dance Now, for the audience to rapturous applause.
Blessing of the Fleet Ball Committee organiser Louise Garrett said it was a wonderful night and she hoped more community members would join the committee to keep the tradition of the ball alive.
"I am so proud of all the young people here tonight," Mrs Garrett said.
"They have done a marvellous job and presented themselves admirably.
"I am grateful to all of the volunteers who have helped to make this event such a huge success, without them these events do not happen.
"I would love to see more people joining in and volunteering to help continue the ball in the future."
The festival will have activities and events in the Ulladulla Wharf Harbour precinct from 9am Easter Sunday, beginning with the Fishermen's Procession, welcome to country, Easter ceremony Mass, an Easter hat parade, music, markets, food vans, the iconic greasy pole and tug-o-war competitions and finishing with fireworks at 8pm.
