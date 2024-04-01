Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Successful Blessing of the Fleet Festival warmly received by all

Updated April 1 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People enjoyed this year's Blessing of the Fleet Festival with its focus on more traditional aspects and credit goes to the event's organising committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.