Come join a dedicated emergency volunteer team

Glenda Lee, an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer in the Milton/Ulladulla area, has a question for you.
"Do you like helping people," is the question Mrs Lee would ask anyone looking for a volunteer role.
"It's not about what you want to get back, not a reward, it's what you want to give," she said about volunteering.
The Anglicare Disaster Recovery team need more volunteers to join the like of Mrs Lee when emergencies like Black Summer hits the area,
Anglicare Disaster Recovery equips and coordinates local community volunteers to provide material aid and personal support to communities impacted by major emergencies and disasters.
Once you get some training for the role there is not much expected from a volunteer. There are no meetings to attend and all you need to do is be available to assist people in a time of an emergency.
She added there were volunteer opportunities for anyone with the Anglicare Disaster Recovery Group.
An upcoming sausage sizzle and information session this Saturday [April 6] from 6-7pm at the Anglican Church Ulladulla, 111 Princes Highway, Ulladulla and is the perfect chance to learn more about becoming a volunteer.
Register your attendance here on this link https://forms.office.com/r/5nHA754pn4 or email disasterrecovery@anglicare.org.au
Mrs Lee, who is heading into her 16th year as a volunteer, said it was not a demanding role at all.
She was particularly active during Black Summer but has not been called on since then.
"Thankfully, there has been nothing," she said about not being called upon.
Mrs Lee said her experience as an Anglicare Disaster Recovery volunteer during Black Summer was rewarding.
"It was mainly rewarding because I felt so humbly blessed that I was not in that situation of needing help and therefore I was available to help people who were," she said.
"Some people were just so unbelievably distraught," she added.
"What's happening? Can we get back home? They were questions that came up so many times from completely isolated people."
Mrs Lee said they then helped get people answers to all the questions they were asking.
She remembers dogs, chickens and "all sorts of things" sitting around the centre.
Volunteers also become friends and Mrs Lee struck up a close bond with the late Shoalhaven coordinator Denise Ellis.
"We were very close friends until she passed away," Mrs Lee said of Mrs Ellis.
Mrs Lee also stuck up friendships with the other volunteers, including the ones from the Red Cross.
