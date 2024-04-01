Mollymook VIEW Club members set for fun events

Mollymook VIEW Club members held their last meeting recently highlighted with a delicious lunch and friendship amongst friends.
The club members were entertained by local man of many talents, John Dallimore who played music, sang, shared stories and poetry.
John's lively efforts were much appreciated by all members present.
A range of activities are planned for this month [April] and May with a morning tea at the Akora Cafe [next to Coles] on Wednesday April 17 at 10am.
A boat trip has been arranged from Batemans Bay to Nelligen on Thursday May 2 with a fish and chips lunch.
Cost will be $55.00, departing at 11am from the Bay.
Carpool to Batemans Bay.
Everyone is welcome especially family and friends to enjoy this great day. Please see Pattie for booking for these two events.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact President Sue McMahon 0409 113 424.
The next meeting will be held on Monday April 8 at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen by midday Thursday April 4 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
Nationally VIEW Clubs currently support more than 1700 students on the charity's flagship Learning for Life program, which provides educational, personal and financial support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.