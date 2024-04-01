School announcement falls short of the mark says campaigner

Kevin Bartolo is happy to see that plans to upgrade three local schools are in the pipeline and that people will be given the chance to make comments.
However, Mr Bartolo, who has been leading the fight to get better high school facilities in the region for years, thinks the NSW Government's recent announcement falls short of the mark.
"I think it is the cheap way out - fixing the bare minimum to address the current issues of overcrowding and demountables being on sites for over a decade. It is not going to account for local growth over the next two decades," he said.
The NSW Government has released proposed plans for major upgrades of three local schools, as consultation with the growing communities in Milton and Ulladulla gets underway.
The upgrades will mean more than 30 demountables are removed from the three schools and replaced with high-quality permanent classrooms and other facilities.
People can make a comment and find out more tomorrow Wednesday April 3 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at the lower level of the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Local residents will have the chance to talk to the project team and can drop in anytime.
Mr Bartolo suggested a public meeting was needed.
"I hope to attend the meeting about this if I can. It would be good if the meeting could be streamed for those that can't attend seeing that this is one of the most important things that affects the community," he said.
"Even the ability to vote online on the decisions that are to be made as education facilities, with hospitals and emergency services facilities, are things that everyone in the community should have a say on."
He wants the government representatives to be accountable for their decisions.
"We vote in our politicians and that seems to be the end of our voice. Thereafter we get dealt the hands they decide for - whether or not we get what they promised us when they wanted our votes," he said.
He also wants to know if the NSW Government has plans to fully utilise the former Shoalhaven Anglican School [SAS] site.
"I would like to see what the government deems using the land left on the SAS site for educational purposes needed by the community seeing that they have already decided a new high school isn't required," he said.
"Also what is going to become of the best athletics sports oval, located at the SAS, in the area which cost the Department of Education [DOE] a lot to build and for Ulladulla High School to maintain since the SAS site was purchased as it was going to be the new high school.
"If they find no use required by the community are they going to subdivide it and sell it off like what was tried on Garside Road when the DOE deemed it not for education purposes for the area."
Mr Bartolo said the community needs to be asked what other education facilities they would like to see the DOE build on the SAS site.
