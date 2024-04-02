Ulladulla netball association's winter season preparations warms up

THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association is getting ready for the 2024 Winter Netball season.
The association is excited to welcome back its returning players and eager to meet new netball players.
Registrations for the winter season are now open.
The association in the meantime, has restructured the competitions this year to include NetSetGO, juniors [primary school), and intermediates [high school], with inters now playing on a Thursday afternoon.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullanetball on Facebook to learn more about playing netball.
People can also follow the association in Instagram or check out our website www.udna.com.au.
In other netball news, the association's representative teams have already been hard at work, training and preparing for a successful year, while a thrilling Thursday mixed competition is coming to an end on April 11.
