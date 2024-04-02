Concerns remain with proposed housing estate next to Inyadda Beach, Manyana

People are encouraged to attend a hearing of the Land and Environment in Manyana next week, as observers, to hear from the nominated speakers
A hearing of the Land and Environment will be conducted on the site of a proposed housing estate at Inyadda Drive and Sunset Strip, Manyana on Monday April 8 commencing at 9.30am with representatives from developer Heir Asquith, Shoalhaven City Council and residents from the local area expected to attend.
Heir Asquith originally lodged a Development Application (DA) for the site in January 2022.
However, residents were notified early in the new year that the developer had commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court appealing council's refusal of their application.
Some 235 submissions objecting to the amended DA were received.
Local grassroots environment groups, like the Red Head Villages Association, have concerns with the proposal
"As local residents, we have serious concerns regarding bushfire and flooding, threatened and endangered species, water run-off and pollution, and over-development of sensitive coastal and bushland area that has sparse and fragile existing infrastructure," Red Head Villages Association spokeswoman Kerry Moore said.
"The lot sizes are large enough to be subdivided, leading to potentially three times the number of new residences being proposed."
Shoalhaven City Council has instructed lawyers Marsdens to defend their refusal of the development application.
Six local residents will speak about significant areas of concern at the hearing, which is scheduled to commence at 9.30am sharp on Monday April 8 at the carpark at the south end of Inyadda Beach.
The rest of the community is encouraged to attend the hearing as observers.
