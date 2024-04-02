Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club all set for fun fair

The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club [MUSC] will be hosting one of its popular events on Saturday April 13.
The MUSC Stamp and Coin Fair will be held on Saturday April 13 from 9.30am to 3pm at the St Martins Chruch on the corner of the Princes Highway and Green Street, Ulladulla.
Activities like raffles and hampers, along with buying and selling, will take place on the day.
Admission is free.
Call Steve on 0473 900 901 or Mike on 0408 262 016 for details.
MUSC was started in the mid-1970s by a small group of local enthusiastic stamp collectors and has grown over the years to cover stamp collectors from as far as St. Georges Basin, north of Ulladulla in the Shoalhaven Region and south to Batemans Bay in the Eurobodalla Region.
The club now has an active membership of about 25 collectors.
MUSC has an extensive library containing a large number of Stamp Catalogues as well as other literature about Stamp collecting and various accessories including a UV light, scanner, and Digital projector.
Go to https://www.philas.org.au/clubs-detail.php?Milton-Ulladulla-Stamp-Club-8 for more information like meetings times.
