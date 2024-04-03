The "chilled" and cool Josef needs a new home

Josef, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's feature cat, is a "chilled old man".
Josef is a "beautiful old boy" and is a 17-year-old male domestic short hair cat.
He is looking for a quiet home to retire to.
Josef is a sweet and gentle boy who would make a great companion for someone.
This "chilled old man" is an inside only cat - he needs to stay inside to keep safe.
He loves people, is super affectionate, kitty litter trained, independent and has a quiet manner about him.
Josef is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
An application process applies for Josef - please complete the below application form at https://forms.gle/zriarwVDZSBctuUm9
