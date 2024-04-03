Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The "chilled" and cool Josef needs a new home

By Staff Reporter
April 4 2024 - 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josef is a "beautiful old boy" and is a 17-year-old male domestic short hair cat. Picture supplied
Josef is a "beautiful old boy" and is a 17-year-old male domestic short hair cat. Picture supplied

Josef, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's feature cat, is a "chilled old man".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.