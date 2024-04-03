Mixed emotions down at Don Hearn's Cabin over Easter

Lexie Meyer fears she just had her last Easter as manager of Don Hearn's Cabin.
Her future and that of the well known cabins is still uncertain and the Easter atmosphere, down at the venue, was one of happiness and sadness.
"The vibe was good but the people who stayed at the cabins over Easter were all distressed," she said about how people felt about the possibility of having their last stay at the cabins.
Lexie said it was "horrific" to think that she also just had her last Easter as manager of the historic Cunjurong Point venue.
Lexie has been managing Don Hearn's Cabins in Cunjurong Point for 30-years - the last two decades have been surrounded by uncertainty because she never had her lease renewed.
Many people, to possibly experience it for one last time, are coming to stay at the cabins at the moment.
Lexie remains committed to keeping the cabins open but is struggling to work out how she is meant to make a viable business with all conditions she will have to meet.
"It could be an amazing and viable business," Lexie said if she was given the same opportunity as what happened with similar venues at Depot Beach and also with the cabins at North Durras.
"Unfortunately, Don Hearn's Cabins were not given the same consideration as those other historic cabins on the South Coast," she said.
Meanwhile, Lexie feels she has the verbal support from many people - near and far.
However, she can't understand why this support has not shown up on the Save the Cabins petition which started some weeks ago.
She needs more people to sign the petition - you can sign the petition here.
Lexie is working on a submission showing why the cabins should stay open.
Her deadline to get the submission in was extended to April 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.