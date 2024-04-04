Call made for council to release Narrawallee Beach access document

Members of PAWS 4 Shoalhaven are growing impatient.
The group wants Shoalhaven City Council to finally release its Review of Environmental Factors [REF] that relates to the matter.
The group says the REF was meant to be made public in January.
Council, according to a spokesperson, will soon be releasing the REF about dog access arrangements on Narrawallee Beach.
The REF will be on exhibition in the coming weeks, according to the spokesperson
"The REF will inform a recommendation to council for proposed permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach and residents will be invited to participate in a community engagement process about these access arrangements," the spokesperson said.
PAWS 4 Shoalhaven President Richard Zuber said they should not have had to wait so long to see what is "not a major document" when it comes to its preparations.
He added in the meantime people continue to suffer.
"This is no longer about walking dogs. It has become a mental health matter," he said.
Meanwhile, council's decision to implement an access trial was made following a Land and Environment Court ruling.
Council is also taking steps to provide permanent dog access solutions at Narrawallee Beach.
"The temporary changes are to encourage responsible dog ownership, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably," council said in a previous statement.
The temporary access arrangements, announced by Shoalhaven City Council, mean that the southern part of Narrawallee Beach from the Matron Porter Drive beach access track to Surfers Avenue steps is dog-prohibited, with no on-leash transit permitted.
Access to the timed off-leash area is via the Matron Porter Drive Beach access track only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.