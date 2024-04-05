Tony the lovable "goof-ball" needs a home

Sure Tony, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is a bit of a "goof-ball" but he is a lovable character.
Tony is a three-year old Labrador/Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is full of life.
This happy hound loves people and getting lots of love and attention from people.
Tony loves other dogs so would be happy in a home with a doggie playmate.
He does need some socialisation as it appears he has led a very sheltered life and can be a bit nervous/shy in new situations.
This "goof-ball" has had some basic obedience training and and in general is a well-mannered dog.
Tony is $100 to adopt and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
You are unable to meet Tony until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you are able to come to the shelter to meet Tony in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
Go here https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1021031 for more details
