Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tony the lovable "goof-ball" needs a home

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 5 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sure Tony, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is a bit of a "goof-ball" but he is a lovable character. Picture supplied
Sure Tony, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is a bit of a "goof-ball" but he is a lovable character. Picture supplied

Sure Tony, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, is a bit of a "goof-ball" but he is a lovable character.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.