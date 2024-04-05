No footy this weekend as Group Seven cancels senior and junior matches

We will have to wait one more week to get our rugby league fix as both senior and junior Group Seven Rugby League matches set for the weekend have been postponed due to the wet weather.
The juniors were to kick off the season with junior/merged fixtures including mini gala day but a washout means the round has been cancelled.
"With brutal weather expected please look out for each other, drive safe and we'll see you next weekend to kick off our season," the Group Seven Junior Rugby League said in an online statement.
Likewise, the severe weather system means no senior rugby league this weekend
All council run grounds, in the Group Seven catchment, have been deemed unplayable due to the current wet conditions.
The first round match has been postponed to the wet weather round from July 13 to 14.
Group Seven is now looking forward to kicking off its season with Round Two from April 13 to April 14.
