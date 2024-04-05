Lake Tabourie set to be opened to the sea as heavy rain continues

Staff from Shoalhaven City Council are preparing to open Lake Tabourie to the sea.
Preparatory works are currently being undertaken in anticipation of manually opening the entrance once it reaches trigger levels due to the heavy rainfall.
Council is in direct consultation with NSW Crown Lands about opening the lake.
Works are subject to the safety of the machinery operators and the community is reminded to keep a safe distance from operations.
Once opened, people are asked to stay away from the edges of the channel and eroding banks as these areas are very unstable and unsafe.
Works will be undertaken in accordance with council's "powers of entry" and in accordance with the Tabourie Lake Entrance Management Policy.
As the lead agency in the response to floods and storms, the community is reminded to seek news and updates from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) - including the Ulladulla SES - go here for local information.
