Photographers focus on the digital image competition challenge

The Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] theme for the March digital projected image [DPI] competition was 'Monochrome'.
As usual, the club also had a well-supported open category section.
DPI 'Monochrome' and 'Open' entries were submitted via the club's new website for review by external judge Brian Rope - see more about the judge below.
Brian's judging was presented at the club's meeting on 25 March 25.
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was Awarded to Charles Foreman, with his photo titled 'Tryst'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Barry Tomkinson with his photo titled 'Birthday Girl'.
In addition to MUDCC's Facebook presence, the club now has a new website: https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
The club's events schedule, competitions, rules, procedures and image entry portal are included on the site.
Non-members have access to the competition schedule and basic information on how to join or get in contact with the club.
The next club competition theme is 'Still Life'. Club members are required to present print entries for judging at the April 22 meeting.
At its most basic, 'still life' photography is simply taking images of static items.
However, still life art including photography generally refers to arranging a small group of inanimate (not living) objects and depicting them in an artistic way, often to tell a story. It frequently involves the use of common items such as food, plants, kitchen items or jewellery. In still life photography, elements such as composition, lighting and angle are especially important.
Future 2023 / 2024 competitions include 'Portraits' DPI in May and 'Silhouettes' print in June.
If these themes appeal to you, please attend one of our meetings to get more information or review our website. The Club committee met on March 25 2024 to, amongst other things, formulate a list of themes for 2024 / 2025.
MUDCC has a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals.
The club's skilled members and external professionals regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night. Club meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
Brian's photography journey commenced in 1951 when his parents gave him a Baby Brownie. Soon after, they purchased a home-developing kit and together the family learned to make contact prints using the sun as the light source.
Brian, along the way, Brian completed two years of recreational photography classes at TAFE, both stages of Nikon Travelling School of Photography, and Diploma of Freelance Travel Writing and Photography from Australian College of Journalism.
Otherwise, Brian is self-taught and is a member of the Canberra Photographic Society and was its President for 8 years.
Brian has twice been President of the Australian Photographic Society. He is Chair of its Contemporary Group.
Brian is a past Deputy Chair of the Board of Photo Access, and photography reviewer for The Canberra Times.
Examples of Brian's work can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/people/brianrope/
