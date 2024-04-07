Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photographers focus on the digital image competition challenge

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 9 2024 - 8:15am, first published April 8 2024 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] theme for the March digital projected image [DPI] competition was 'Monochrome'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.