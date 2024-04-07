Close scores as veteran golfers play for monthly medal

A field of 59 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members played a Single Stableford event recently for the April Monthly Medal.
Simon Richmond ran out the winner with 23 points, while Michael Heighway came second, scoring 22 points on a countback from third-placed Brian Clayton.
Fourth place went to Steve Whiting who scored 20 points in a three-way countback from Tanzi Lea and Graham Sweet, who both missed out on a placing.
Nearest to the pins were awarded to Ray Werner on the second, Paul Pfeiffer on the fourth, Michael Heighway on the sixth, and Graeme Sullivan on the ninth.
Balls were handed out for scores down to 17, while Stig Andersson won the wildcard and so remains at two balls next week, April 10 when golfers will play a Par Event for the second and final round of the Mick Thompson Trophy.
