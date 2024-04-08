Fear not - there is plenty of things to do during the school holidays

There will be plenty on offer for families across the Shoalhaven these coming school holidays.
Shoalhaven Libraries' school holiday program will run from Monday April 15 through to Wednesday 24 April at the libraries in Ulladulla, Nowra and Sanctuary Point.
Different sessions will focus on board games, art and craft and pipe cleaner people.
The activities are free of charge, however places are limited and bookings are essential. There is a limit of three tickets per family for each session.
For bookings and more information visit the Shoalhaven Libraries website.
The Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness school holiday program will operate from 9am to 3pm on Thursday April 18, Friday April 19, Tuesday April 23 and Wednesday April 24.
The program will operate from the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre in Bomaderry with options including $48.30 for a half day (9am to 1pm) and $65.10 for a full day (9am to 3pm).
The program is run by qualified staff and provides a fun and safe environment for children to learn new skills, make friends and have fun.
There will be a range of indoor sports as well as a choice of two jumping castles, a new interactive multi-ball screen and arts and crafts sessions.
For bookings and more information visit the Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness website.
The Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Berry Street, Nowra will be hosting a range of activities on Tuesday April 16 Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18 .
Workshops suitable for children between the ages of three and 12 will focus on printing, collage, painting and fun.
Tickets range in price from $15 to $50. To register visit the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery website.
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre will be hosting a brand-new multi-award winning family show from the creators of 'The Alphabet of Awesome Science'.
'You Are a Doughnut' is described as a biological-musical-comedy-adventure that explores the ins and outs of the human digestive system. It promises to be a little bit gross - but a 'hole' lotta fun. The 60-minute show begins at 11am on Friday April 26.
Tickets are $27 per person. For bookings and more information visit the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.