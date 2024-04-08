Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Five star effort from Ulladulla area based Makai Paddlers

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five junior competitors from the Ulladulla area-based Makai Paddlers Club competed at the national sprint kayak championships at Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.