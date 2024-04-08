Five star effort from Ulladulla area based Makai Paddlers

Five junior competitors from the Ulladulla area-based Makai Paddlers Club competed at the national sprint kayak championships at Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith recently.
The local competitors Christian Ireland, Eden Sakora, Lily Todd, Finn Ireland and Isobel Ireland rubbed shoulders with Olympians, made many friends and paddled well at the event.
Christian was the standout paddler in the under 16s section winning the main national team selection event K1 500m and the 1000m.
Christian's K2 boat took silver at all distances, and he led the NSW K4 team to gold.
Eden also gained Aussie team selection with fourth in the K1 500m.
Eden won bronze in the 200m and gold with Christian in the mixed K2.
Lily paired with Eden to win bronze in the K2 500m, and she did well to make the A final in K1 1000m.
Finn won bronze in the K1 500m and gold in K2 200m and 1000m.
Isobel also impressed with three gold medals in the under 12's.
The paddlers would like to thank Makai Paddlers for the club's support, and special thanks to David Tudor-Jones, John Dick, and Tony Ireland for preparing them to race.
