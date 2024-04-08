Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Walkers continue their quest to get councils onboard for peace

VS
By Victoria Silk
April 9 2024 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a conversation missing at the community level around AUKUS. Peace walkers join together in Batemans Bay. Photo Vic Silk.
There is a conversation missing at the community level around AUKUS. Peace walkers join together in Batemans Bay. Photo Vic Silk.

Peace walkers against AUKUS went from the Shoalhaven down to to Batemans Bay as their journey to Canberra continued.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.