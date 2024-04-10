Local talent on display at this years Berry Quilt Show, exhibiting textile art

Much more than an average quilt, the Berry Quilt Show showcases quilts as an art form and will make a return for 2024.
As a community event run by RedBerry Quilting group at the Berry School of Arts, the event runs from Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 from 9.30am to 3pm and Sunday, May 5 from 9.30am to 3pm.
RedBerry committee member Kerrie Piper said it's always a calendar event in Berry exhibiting incredible talent from across the South Coast.
"It'll showcase a whole lot of quilts from local quilters from our own group and we also invite quilters from all over the Shoalhaven," Ms Piper said.
"The quilts will be judged by not a judge, but by the attendees on that particular day."
"Even though RedBerry is an amateur group, some of the ladies are very talented and even more so artists I would say."
"The quilts range from modern to traditional, and even to art quilts which showcase a picture or scene."
The quilt show runs every two years and following the quilting groups 10th anniversary last year, they're expecting a big turn out for the 2024 show.
"There will be quite a number of other things on at the show, like a small quilt challenge, where entrants will make a small work 12 x 12 inches, and our theme for this year is curves and there's a prize for the wining entry of that," Ms Piper said.
Award winning textile artist and quilter Jennifer Corkish will have works featured throughout the show, as well as a suitcase challenge from Quilt NSW and a travelling display of quilts to be exhibited.
Fabric suppliers and quilting stalls be in attendance and a silent auction will be held, including a piece from local potter David Collins.
Not only a show for the older generations, the RedBerry Quilt Group are confident the show will be plenty interesting for young people as well.
"I think a lot of young people will be very interested in quilting being a very traditional craft, it has also become very versatile, it's not just quilts it's really an art form and there's a lot of young people interested in hand sewing nowadays which is important to revive," Ms Piper said.
Tickets are $7 for adults and entry is free for children, with all profits donated to local charity SALT Care Nowra and proceeds from the raffle donated to SAHSSI, a non-for-profit supporting women facing homelessness and domestic violence.
