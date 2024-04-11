School holiday sports, Shoalhaven Basketball Association clinics are back in Autumn

Shoalhaven Basketball Association have lined up a collection of school holiday clinics these school holiday to keep the kids busy, see key dates below, including a guest appearance from a national basketball icon.
She Hoops is aimed at girls aged 8 to 24 and suited to all skill levels and special guest professional player Lauren Jackson will run the clinics. Held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre. With age groups sectioned to different times, the 8-13-year-old clinic will run from 9am to 12noon and the 14-24-year-old group will run from 1pm to 4pm. Registrations are essential, click here to register.
Held on Tuesday, April 23, inclusivity in motion is a free introduction to basketball for people with disabilities, funded by the Regional Youth Grant - Autumn Break. From 9am to 11am the 12-16-year-old clinic will run, 11.30am to 1`.30pm will be 17 to 19-year-olds and 2pm to 4pm the 20-24-year-old clinic will take place. To register click here.
A number of action packed sessions will be held on Wednesday, April 24, focussing on basketball skills for players ranging across all skill levels. from 10am to 12pm a clinic for 5-10-year-olds will be held and from 1pm to 4pm the clinic caters to 11-17-year-olds. Participants must register for these clinics, which can be done online here.
For more information on any of the clinics, click here.
