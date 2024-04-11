School holiday sports, Shoalhaven Basketball Association clinics are back in Autumn

She Hoops is aimed at girls aged 8 to 24 and suited to all skill levels and special guest professional player Lauren Jackson will run the clinics. Held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre. With age groups sectioned to different times, the 8-13-year-old clinic will run from 9am to 12noon and the 14-24-year-old group will run from 1pm to 4pm. Registrations are essential, click here to register.

